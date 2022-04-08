Expect a nice, cool Friday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the high fire danger across North Texas today. Low humidity and strong gusty winds continue to push the fire danger higher — especially west of Interstate-35. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. for all of North Texas. There will be northwesterly winds sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. After a cool start, highs on Friday will top out in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking sunny and pleasant. But be advised, if you’re planning to he outdoors, the pollen count will be high. Astronomically speaking, the start of spring is this Sunday. After a quiet and sunny weekend, the next weather system arrives in North Texas on Monday. It will bring beneficial rain but also the threat of severe weather, especially in Central and East Texas. Cooler air arrives Wednesday and the sunshine is back.

