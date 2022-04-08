ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Expect a nice, cool Friday in North Texas

CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a beautiful Friday in North Texas with the forecast looking sunny and breezy with a cool and calm night. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports there will be some...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hearne, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Sunset, TX
City
Hillsboro, TX
City
Jacksboro, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
West, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KFDM-TV

Tornado causes damage in North Texas

FANNIN COUNTY — A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday night in North Texas, near Leonard in Fannin County, about one hour northeast of Dallas. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning confirmed the tornado, though officials still had to assess damage to determine the tornado's rating. No injuries are...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Kdaf
KDAF

Meet North Texas pop-punk band Under Currents

"I started playing music when I was around 12 or 13-years-old. I never thought I would really be in a band," Hambright said. "I was just one of those kids that would just go to sleep and just imagine myself being on stage... It's kind of a dream I always had."
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS DFW

High Fire Danger & Wind Advisory Friday, But Pleasant Weekend Weather For North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the high fire danger across North Texas today. Low humidity and strong gusty winds continue to push the fire danger higher — especially west of Interstate-35. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. for all of North Texas. There will be northwesterly winds sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. After a cool start, highs on Friday will top out in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking sunny and pleasant. But be advised, if you’re planning to he outdoors, the pollen count will be high. Astronomically speaking, the start of spring is this Sunday. After a quiet and sunny weekend, the next weather system arrives in North Texas on Monday. It will bring beneficial rain but also the threat of severe weather, especially in Central and East Texas. Cooler air arrives Wednesday and the sunshine is back.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Washington

Nice Friday Before Chilly, Blustery Weekend Weather in DC Area

Enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures on Friday in the Washington, D.C., area before chilly, windy weather blows in for the weekend. After a pair of rainy days, heavy rain has moved out. A dense fog advisory was in effect Friday morning for parts of the area. Then highs in the mid-60s were expected Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy