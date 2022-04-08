Mitzner: Phone book treatment a bad reflection

Our 2022 Yellow Pages directories were delivered last week — thrown under our mail boxes, in no protective bag, on a windy day that rained.

I originate from the Chicago area, from two generations of German-

American printers, employed by R.R. Donnelly’s Lakeside Press, most prestigious magazine and Yellow Book printers in America for 100 years. I could never imagine such ignorance and disrespect toward its customers.

For more than 60 years, telephone books were delivered to everyone’s front door, usually in a protective bag. Unimaginable that my phone book, something I keep in the house for a year, would be allowed to turn into a wind blown, ripped-up, wet mess. Unimaginable that the phone book company would treat their paying advertisers (our local businesses) like dog poo in our front yards.

Our Sun City West-area phone book should generate $50,000 to $100,000 in advertising revenue every month for the phone book company. Sun City West rec board, PORA or Independent Newspapers would like to have one-tenth of that advertising money rolling in every month.

Why did the phone book company do it? That should tell you what they think about all of us.

Scott Mitzner

Sun City West