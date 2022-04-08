ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

TAMIU, U.A.T. sign Memorandum of Agreement

By Cecilia Trevino
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
TAMIU Asst Vice President for Global Initiatives Maria Eugenia Calderon-Porter, TAMIU President Dr Pablo Arenaz, U.A.T. Dean Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, and U.A.T. board member Glafiro Montemayor at the U.A.T. and TAMIU MOA. April 7, 2022. (Malena Charur / Laredo Morning Times)

Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) and the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, (U.A.T.) System signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center on Thursday.

Present at the signing were TAMIU representatives, U.A.T.'s Chancellor C.P. Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, and deans and directors from U.A.T.'s regional universities.

The MOA entails collaboration on scientific and educational exchange programs, including exchange of faculty, students, collaborative research, exchange of educational materials and databases, joint and dual degree programs, as well as joint sponsorship for conferences and symposia, according to TAMIU. This collaboration strives to offer dual degrees and for the universities to also work as partners with faculty and student exchanges, hosting conferences and work research.

"Today is the new starting point, the new beginning of a relationship that's going to last well beyond my retirement and well beyond the retirement of everyone else in this room," TAMIU President Pablo Arenaz said. "Then we can build an educational partnership so that we can provide opportunities for young people and not so young people in this region to access higher education because there is no more important thing to raise the economic level of somebody than to give them an education."

President Arenaz said he hopes to develop dual degrees over the next year and work together with U.A.T. to provide educational opportunities and thus economic opportunities to the people in the region of the sister cities. He also hopes these discussions result in plans that move forward.

"This is a new beginning, it's time to take things seriously," U.A.T. Dean Guillermo Mendoza said, reminiscing about past meetings between U.A.T. and TAMIU that unfortunately did not bring expected results. "The intentions behind today's meeting is to bring the right people together to consolidate this collaboration... We have signed different agreements with many institutions but what's important at the end of the day is said agreements bring a final result and not only a breakfast meeting and a newspaper story."

After the signing, events continued with invited staff from U.A.T. meeting with TAMIU deans and departmental chairs.

"Tamaulipas and Texas have a lot of things in common. There is a lot of business and trade between both states as well as much migration in the border region, so a sisterhood between both universities seems logical," Texas Center Director Dr. Daniel Covarrubias said. Dr. Covarrubias added he has already started working with doctors and investigators at business and social sciences colleges in Nuevo Laredo to start publishing white papers comparing the education systems of Mexico and the United States.

This relationship also looks to possible partnerships for post-grad studies, Director of the College of Business, Administration, and Social Sciences at U.A.T. Rene Adrian Salinas Salinas said.

"I think both universities coincide a lot on approaches because of the businesses and vocational sector of the region we are both in," he said. "Both in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo everything revolves around customs and logistics and everything on foreign trade because of the international border."

Mr. Salinas also pointed out how students now have the advantage of virtuality, which society didn't have in the past yet now confidently roam after the past two years of COVID pandemic. This virtuality serves as an extra tool to help students pursue their dual degrees. Although the main focus of Thursday's event was to establish a relation between TAMIU and U.A.T. in Nuevo Laredo, Salinas does not throw out the possibility of students from other U.A.T. campuses also enjoying the benefits of this partnership with the addition of remote learning.

Consul Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez applauded the event as he believes this is a very interconnected and codependent region of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

"If we have binational problems that require binational solutions, we have to start synchronizing the formations of professionals that are needed in these platforms, and the best way to this is with dual degrees," he said. "It is very urgent for regions like ours that we have mirror institutions as well as mirror professionals," referring to graduates that specialize in the navigation of a binational culture and community.

Present at the meeting were around 20 directors from U.A.T. campuses from Tampico, El Mante, Ciudad Victoria, Matamoros, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso and Reynosa.

TAMIU has also signed agreements in the past with other Mexican Universities including the Universidad Autónoma de México, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila.

Laredo Morning Times

South Laredo shooting investigation underway

The investigation continues into the shooting that led to two motor vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon in south Laredo. Police officers responded to shots fired at about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Santa Clara Street and U.S. 83. Moments later, a car crash was reported near the intersection of San Salvador Street and U.S. 83. First officers on the scene discovered two separate but related car crashes. The first case involved a crash that occurred near Santa Clara and U.S. 83, which involved a gray Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old male and a blue Ford Ranger...
LAREDO, TX
AFP

Wave of support for US mother awaiting execution

The looming execution of a US mother-of-14 -- sentenced to death in a controversial case for the murder of her toddler daughter -- has provoked backlash from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and a growing movement that reaches well beyond US borders. Reality star Kim Kardashian tweeted to her tens of millions of followers on Wednesday that there were "so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her." 
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

RGV movie producer visits Laredo to promote upcoming film

The executive producer for the film visited the Laredo area on Friday for several media gatherings in efforts to promote the soon-to-be-released film "Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone." It is a film focused on a border town like Laredo where an automobile dealership owner uncovers his true identity and love while reminiscing into the producer's and protagonist's real-life story as the film is based on his own inspirations.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

