TAMIU, U.A.T. sign Memorandum of Agreement

TAMIU Asst Vice President for Global Initiatives Maria Eugenia Calderon-Porter, TAMIU President Dr Pablo Arenaz, U.A.T. Dean Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, and U.A.T. board member Glafiro Montemayor at the U.A.T. and TAMIU MOA. April 7, 2022. (Malena Charur / Laredo Morning Times)

Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) and the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, (U.A.T.) System signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center on Thursday.

Present at the signing were TAMIU representatives, U.A.T.'s Chancellor C.P. Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, and deans and directors from U.A.T.'s regional universities.

The MOA entails collaboration on scientific and educational exchange programs, including exchange of faculty, students, collaborative research, exchange of educational materials and databases, joint and dual degree programs, as well as joint sponsorship for conferences and symposia, according to TAMIU. This collaboration strives to offer dual degrees and for the universities to also work as partners with faculty and student exchanges, hosting conferences and work research.

"Today is the new starting point, the new beginning of a relationship that's going to last well beyond my retirement and well beyond the retirement of everyone else in this room," TAMIU President Pablo Arenaz said. "Then we can build an educational partnership so that we can provide opportunities for young people and not so young people in this region to access higher education because there is no more important thing to raise the economic level of somebody than to give them an education."

President Arenaz said he hopes to develop dual degrees over the next year and work together with U.A.T. to provide educational opportunities and thus economic opportunities to the people in the region of the sister cities. He also hopes these discussions result in plans that move forward.

"This is a new beginning, it's time to take things seriously," U.A.T. Dean Guillermo Mendoza said, reminiscing about past meetings between U.A.T. and TAMIU that unfortunately did not bring expected results. "The intentions behind today's meeting is to bring the right people together to consolidate this collaboration... We have signed different agreements with many institutions but what's important at the end of the day is said agreements bring a final result and not only a breakfast meeting and a newspaper story."

After the signing, events continued with invited staff from U.A.T. meeting with TAMIU deans and departmental chairs.

"Tamaulipas and Texas have a lot of things in common. There is a lot of business and trade between both states as well as much migration in the border region, so a sisterhood between both universities seems logical," Texas Center Director Dr. Daniel Covarrubias said. Dr. Covarrubias added he has already started working with doctors and investigators at business and social sciences colleges in Nuevo Laredo to start publishing white papers comparing the education systems of Mexico and the United States.

This relationship also looks to possible partnerships for post-grad studies, Director of the College of Business, Administration, and Social Sciences at U.A.T. Rene Adrian Salinas Salinas said.

"I think both universities coincide a lot on approaches because of the businesses and vocational sector of the region we are both in," he said. "Both in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo everything revolves around customs and logistics and everything on foreign trade because of the international border."

Mr. Salinas also pointed out how students now have the advantage of virtuality, which society didn't have in the past yet now confidently roam after the past two years of COVID pandemic. This virtuality serves as an extra tool to help students pursue their dual degrees. Although the main focus of Thursday's event was to establish a relation between TAMIU and U.A.T. in Nuevo Laredo, Salinas does not throw out the possibility of students from other U.A.T. campuses also enjoying the benefits of this partnership with the addition of remote learning.

Consul Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez applauded the event as he believes this is a very interconnected and codependent region of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

"If we have binational problems that require binational solutions, we have to start synchronizing the formations of professionals that are needed in these platforms, and the best way to this is with dual degrees," he said. "It is very urgent for regions like ours that we have mirror institutions as well as mirror professionals," referring to graduates that specialize in the navigation of a binational culture and community.

Present at the meeting were around 20 directors from U.A.T. campuses from Tampico, El Mante, Ciudad Victoria, Matamoros, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso and Reynosa.

TAMIU has also signed agreements in the past with other Mexican Universities including the Universidad Autónoma de México, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila.