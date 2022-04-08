ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Biden celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to Supreme Court

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
President Biden and Vice President Harris are scheduled to host an event to celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon.

The event is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Jackson made history Thursday as the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice after her nomination was confirmed.

President Joe Biden selected Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in February, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

