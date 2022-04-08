ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Drug bust in JC leads to seizure of 265 grams of meth, other substances

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG486_0f3O3m9K00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop at Roan Street and Mountcastle Drive led to the arrests of two Johnson City men Friday morning on multiple drug charges.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that when officers pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation, they found that the driver, Paul Wolford, 49, had a suspended driver’s license and a failure-to-appear warrant out of Washington County.

Special Agent: Megan Boswell told police she knew Evelyn was dead a week before remains found
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPCpk_0f3O3m9K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OesjU_0f3O3m9K00
From left to right: Paul Wolford, 49, and Justin Miller, 38 (PHOTOS: Washington Co. Detention Center)

The passenger, identified as Justin Miller, 38, also showed an unspecified warrant out of Johnson City, according to authorities. When police arrested the duo, they found 265 grams of meth, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 16 Xanax pills, 10 oxycodone pills, a “small amount of marijuana” and drug paraphernalia, the release stated. Officers also reportedly found a large sum of cash in Wolford’s possession.

Police: JC man aimed gun at officers

Police charged Wolford and Miller with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute , felony possession of Schedules II, IV and VI drugs with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia. Wolford faces additional charges, including violation of light law, driving on a suspended license (second offense) and driving while in possession of meth.

The JCPD transported them to the Washington County Detention Center, where Wolford and Miller remain on a $33,000 and $31,000 bond, respectively. They will appear in court on April 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

WCSO: Inmate charged for possessing meth

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton stated Wednesday that an inmate at the detention center faces additional charges after officers found drugs in her possession. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) revealed Chelsey Taylor, 32, of Jonesborough, allegedly concealed “an item wrapped in plastic.” Deputies with the Criminal […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Seizure#Drugs#Marijuana#Washington Co#Detention Center
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy