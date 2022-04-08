ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds (Blue Jays' World Series Quest Starts Now)

By Joe Summers
After a tumultuous offseason, we've finally got baseball! It's Opening Day in Toronto as the Blue Jays host the Texas Rangers to get the season underway. Jose Berrios takes the mound for Toronto and is coming off an impressive campaign in which he threw 192 innings with a 3.52 ERA and...

WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Today's a magical day! It's Opening Day for the Red Sox! After a long and acrimonious winter, and a shortened Spring Training, we're finally ready to PLAY BALL! After yesterday's weather postponement the Red Sox are opening the 2022 Regular Season at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. The...
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NBC Sports

2022 MLB season simulation: How Red Sox fare in grueling AL East race

The Boston Red Sox begin their 2022 MLB season Friday afternoon against the archrival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Expectations are pretty high for the Red Sox after they got within two victories of reaching the World Series last season. What can we expect from the Sox this year?
WFMZ-TV Online

Red Sox Yankees Baseball

Donaldson lifts Yankees to opening win over Red Sox in 11th. Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra crossed the plate in 1957. Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival. Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier. Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored in his Yankees debut.
theScore

Blue Jays' Berrios pulled after recording 1 out vs. Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios was removed from Friday's game against the Texas Rangers after recording just one out in the first inning. Berrios allowed a leadoff home run to Brad Miller and hits to Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo pulled him after 34 pitches.
FanSided

Arizona Bettor Wins Big on Scottie Scheffler Masters Win

According to WynnBET Sportsbook, a bettor in Arizona placed a $250 bet on Scottie Scheffler at 50/1 odds to win the Masters back on March 6th. That was the same day that Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second win in his previous three starts. The bettor correctly predicted that Scheffler was at the start of a hot streak, and the bet ended up paying him $12,750. As with any winning bet, he likely wishes he had wagered more.
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series over the Rangers

LINE: Blue Jays -246, Rangers +201; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Texas Rangers. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays scored 5.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.
Espinal delivers go-ahead hit, Blue Jays beat Texas Rangers 4-3

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Saturday.George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.Facing left-hander Brett Martin (0-1), Espinal hit for Cavan Biggio with a runner at first and two out. Speedy Raimel Tapia scored without a play at the plate on Espinal's double to left-center.Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (1-0) worked one inning for...
FanSided

Pirates: Latest report makes Bob Nutting look even cheaper

Pittsburgh Pirates fans probably aren’t going to be thrilled with Bob Nutting after a recent report indicated how the team’s payroll is apparently covered. Pittsburgh Pirates fans probably think their favorite team is pretty cheap. But, well, they might be surprised of just how cheap the Pirates actually are. One recent report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette makes Bob Nutting look extraordinarily and almost absurdly frugal.
FanSided

NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-In Tournament schedule and seeding

The NBA’s Play-In Tournament is officially set. Here is the schedule and seeding in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Sunday was the last official day of the 2021-22 NBA season, meaning the playoffs are about to begin. But before that, the Play-In Tournament takes place, where four teams in each conference will fight for the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the playoffs.
numberfire.com

Nathaniel Lowe sitting for Texas Sunday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lowe is being replaced at first base by Andy Ibanez versus Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu. In 9 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .444 batting average with...
