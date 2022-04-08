Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds (Blue Jays' World Series Quest Starts Now)

Donaldson lifts Yankees to opening win over Red Sox in 11th. Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra crossed the plate in 1957. Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival. Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier. Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored in his Yankees debut.

