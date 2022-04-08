ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Kid’s ‘From Bangor To Fenway Park’ Photo Album

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major League Baseball is finally back! For a while, it looked like the season might not happen at all, but it is once again time to play ball. The Boston Red Sox were supposed to kick off their 2022 campaign yesterday against the...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Time To Choose Bangor’s Favorite Bartender

It's been a few years, so the time has come to crown a new champ!. In honor of March Madness, and St. Patrick's Day, once again we would like to acknowledge all the hard-working ladies & gents who serve up our favorite brews and cocktails here in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

Imagine Dragons To Perform At Fenway Park In August

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park this summer. The Grammy Award winning rock band is set to perform in Boston on Saturday, August 20, as part of their Mercury World Tour. It was announced Friday that the band will be doing 20 new shows across the U.S. from early August to mid-September. Tickets will go on sale for the concert at Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on April 1. Imagine Dragons’ latest album, Mercury – Act 1, was released last September. It became their fifth top 10 album on Billboard 200. Artists Macklemore and Kings Elliot are slated to join the band for select dates on the tour, including the concert at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy