Albany, NY

Fuller Rd ramp to Washington Ave Ext closed

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Update: The roadway has reopened

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on Fuller Road at the southbound ramp to the Westbound Washington Ave Ext in Albany. The lanes are closed because of a disabled tractor trailer.

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

