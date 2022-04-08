Fuller Rd ramp to Washington Ave Ext closed
Update: The roadway has reopened
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on Fuller Road at the southbound ramp to the Westbound Washington Ave Ext in Albany. The lanes are closed because of a disabled tractor trailer.Road closures in Capital Region from flooding
Road closures in Capital Region from flooding
