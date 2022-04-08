ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

“Forest: Ancestry and Dystopia” Pays Homage to the Amazon

By Artburst Miami
Miami New Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow's your chance to step into a hidden world filled with fragile ecosystems, breathtaking natural resources, and ancestral communities. An exhibit titled "Forest: Ancestry and Dystopia" — a lens-based homage to the Amazon tropical rainforest — is running through July 16 at Miami's Fundación Pablo Atchugarry. Presented by The55Project Art Foundation,...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Andujar
ARTnews

A ‘Dog’ Robot Is Now Guarding Pompeii’s Ancient Ruins

Click here to read the full article. The Boston Dynamics’ canine robot, known as Spot, is now patrolling archaeological areas and structures at Pompeii in Italy,  the Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced in a release on Monday. The agile robot is being used to identify structural and safety issues at Pompeii—an Ancient Roman city encased in volcanic ash following the 79 C.E. eruption of Mount Vesuvius— such as narrow passages and uneven surfaces, while also inspecting underground tunnels leading to and from the site that were dug by thieves to steal (and later sell) ancient relics. The robot is the latest in...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

This Artist Is Reimagining the World After the Climate Crisis

For most of us, envisioning a world battered by the climate crisis is almost too excruciating. After all, it would require us to swallow the inconvenient truth and face our deepest fears. Shamani Joshi. But for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, speculating the extent of the climate apocalypse...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Oil be back: is this long-lost, terrifying painting Bacon’s very first pope?

Against a dark, sinister background, a man sits before a microphone, ranting into the night. Who is this screaming, eyeless spectre, with teeth as sharp as a vampire’s? Answer: a figure by Francis Bacon – and, according to the Gagosian Gallery, which is about to show the picture in which he appears, his “first pope”.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dystopia#Photography#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Brazilian#American
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
Vice

The Secret Art Gallery Where Millionaires Buy Dinosaurs and Rare Objects

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. If you had hundreds of thousands of euros to spend on bizarre and exclusive living room decor, where would you go? In the Tuscan town of Arezzo, Italy, there’s a place just for that. The Theatrum Mundi, or “World Theater” in Latin, is an invite-only gallery offering its extravagant but discreet services to millionaires from all over Europe.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Voice

Earth provides for and nurtures human existence

Kendra Ward wrote the following article which was published in the 2021 Spring issue of YES magazine. “We can engage in simple rituals of reciprocity by finding a daily communion with the creatures, waterways, and stars, that remind us something vibrantly alive exists beyond our limited knowledge and understanding. “Do...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Where did the unicorn myth come from?

The unicorn is one of the most famous mythical creatures, often depicted as a white horse with a spiraling horn erupting from its forehead. It's not hard to imagine a horse with a horn, and for much of the mythical creature's history, people thought it actually existed. But where did this myth come from?
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy