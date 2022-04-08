Man charged with raping minor in Victor

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man tried to rape a woman Friday during a job interview at a tanning salon in Alabama. Officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street around noon. A 19-year-old woman told police she was interviewing 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn for a job when she was attacked.
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Tuesday to falsifying personal checks and fraudulently obtaining over $35,000 from an elderly client, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Brigid Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Brady, 37, was arrested on March 14 for a disturbance in the Town of Southport. His charges are listed as: Endagering the Welfare of a Child – a Class […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 14-year-old girl attacked and robbed a 28-year-old woman she was hanging out with early Sunday on the city’s North Side. Officers responded to 766 Butternut St. at 3:14 a.m. after they received a call for a reported robbery with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child. An Oneida County man is under arrest following an investigation and indictment in Herkimer County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Anthony R. Bonanza of Sauquoit, New York was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Following an indictment by a Herkimer County Grand Jury, Anthony Bonanza was charged with the following:
The Buffalo judge who stepped in front of a train is and was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation has committed suicide at the age of 61. It's unclear how he ended his life. On February 28, 2021, acting Supreme Court Justice John Michalski allegedly attempted to kill...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of State Street for the report of a male shot just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Once on the scene, officers located one victim, a male in his 20’s, who had been shot at least once. That male was transported to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police in Rochester, New York, seized $8,040 from Cristal Starling during a raid on her apartment in October 2020. Starling was never charged with a crime, but she may never see her money again due to missing a court deadline during the complicated process of challenging the seizure. Starling's apartment...
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office Monday arrested one of the men involved in the U-Haul chase where a New York State Trooper was injured on Friday. Deputies say they arrested Dennis Hightower, 56, of Rochester for two crimes committed in Seneca County. He's accused...
