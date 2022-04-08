ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Man charged with raping minor in Victor

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Niagara Falls man has been charged with raping a minor....

www.whec.com

ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with attempting to rape woman during a job interview

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man tried to rape a woman Friday during a job interview at a tanning salon in Alabama. Officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street around noon. A 19-year-old woman told police she was interviewing 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn for a job when she was attacked.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
#Rape#Whec
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child

Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child. An Oneida County man is under arrest following an investigation and indictment in Herkimer County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Anthony R. Bonanza of Sauquoit, New York was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Following an indictment by a Herkimer County Grand Jury, Anthony Bonanza was charged with the following:
SAUQUOIT, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Four shot, two killed on State Street in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of State Street for the report of a male shot just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Once on the scene, officers located one victim, a male in his 20’s, who had been shot at least once. That male was transported to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested in U-Haul chase charged for Seneca County larcenies

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office Monday arrested one of the men involved in the U-Haul chase where a New York State Trooper was injured on Friday. Deputies say they arrested Dennis Hightower, 56, of Rochester for two crimes committed in Seneca County. He's accused...
SENECA COUNTY, NY

