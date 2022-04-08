ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Pricing Released: Starts Under $30,000

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sportage is the latest vehicle from Kia to emerge as a hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) for a rapidly electrifying market. The 2023 Sportage Hybrid is the third SUV in Kia’s stable to join the new EV strategy. We reported on this model’s release date, pricing, and specs back...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Suv#Kia Sportage#Ev#Fwd#Awd#American#Kia America#May Sportage Hybrid
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V: Everything We Know About the New Subcompact SUV

The 2023 Honda HR-V is just around the corner, as the automaker confirmed its subcompact SUV will make its debut on April 4. The second-generation HR-V will boast a complete redesign, looking far sleeker than the somewhat dowdy current model and differentiating itself from the European model. While the new...
HOME & GARDEN
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Small 2022 SUVs the IIHS Says Are Safest

The safest small 2022 SUVs include a range of vehicles loaded with features at different price points. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), these are the safest small SUVs you can buy. Each of them wins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the organization’s highest honor.
CARS
WCTV

Electric and hybrid vehicles in demand with rising gas prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Many drivers have been feeling the pain at the pump, which is why many are searching for new ways to save on commuting. This includes conversations about electric and hybrid vehicles which are currently beating records on google trends nationally, and that trend is something we’re noticing right here in Tallahassee.
MotorBiscuit

6 Things We Hate About the Ford F-150

How could we hate the top-selling vehicle in America? It’s not that we dislike the Ford F-150; we think you should know some of the drawbacks to driving this truck. Every vehicle gives you some reasons to hate parts of what it gives you, and the top truck in the market isn’t any different.
BUYING CARS
Daily Local News

More people in region considering hybrid, electric vehicles as gas prices surge

WEST CHESTER — The popularity of electric and hybrid cars is rising. The latest report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance shows that by 2040, 58 percent of global passenger vehicle sales will come from electric vehicles. Sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles currently make up 4.2 percent of the global car market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy