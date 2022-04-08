ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Clock is ticking for St. Landry to decide how to remove and relocate Confederate monument

By Bobby Ardoin/Special to The Daily World
Daily World
Daily World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sCVL_0f3O2Xp600

A resolution reaffirming a previous St. Landry Parish Council decision to proceed with the removal of a Confederate monument from the Courthouse Square was passed by a council administrative committee earlier this week.

The Council voted on March 16 to allow parish president Jessie Bellard at least 30 days for determining how to remove and relocate the 102-year-old monument donated to the parish by Louisiana Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Council Attorney Garrett Duplechain said during a Thursday morning interview that the 30-day window for delaying the fate of the monument will expire by the time the entire Council meets for its regular monthly meeting April 20.

“At that (April 20) meeting the full Council will have a chance to vote and take full action on the resolution. By that time the 30 days will be up,” Duplechain said.

Bellard told the Committee on Wednesday night that after making inquiries he has been told that it will cost at least $15,000 for parish government to move the monument off the Courthouse Square.

At this point Bellard said that the Camp Moore site located 25 miles north of Hammond in Tangipahoa Parish is the only place that has expressed interest in accepting the monument if it is removed from Courthouse property in Opelousas.

Camp Moore according to tripadvisor.com began in 1861 as a training site for Louisiana Confederate soldiers. The Camp Moore property now contains a Confederate museum and cemetery which are open to the public, the website says.

Bellard explained that a board of directors which operates Camp Moore will not meet again until May 22.

“No one has come to me and told me that they wanted to take (the monument). There is one citizen who wanted to move it to (the town of) Washington,” said Bellard.

Committee member Jerry Red Jr. said even if the Council takes action to remove the monument at the April 20 meeting, that decision could be delayed since the Camp Moore Board won’t meet until a month later.

Council member Timothy LeJeune said the Council should still try to work with members of what he called “the Confederate side” and give them a chance to determine where the monument should go.

Bellard said members of a parish-oriented sons of the Confederacy group has been trying move the monument to Washington.

No one representing the Confederate group spoke at the Wednesday night meeting. Members of the organization spoke during a March Council meeting and requested that the monument remain on Courthouse property.

At that meeting, members of the Confederate group said the monument was not erected to deter Blacks from voting during the 1920’s.

Do you know:How did Opelousas get its confederate monument? Will it be replaced? Here's what you need to know.

A 1919 newspaper article in the Opelousas Clarion-Ledger newspaper indicates the parish chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the monument as a way of honoring Confederate veterans.

The article also stated the St. Landry Parish Police Jury allocated $600 as a way of helping pay for the monument.

James Bellard who spoke at the meeting said that he would take the monument away from Courthouse property at his own expense.

Robbie Voitier, a former Opelousas resident and prosecutor for the St. Landry District Attorney’s Office, said the monument issue would never have happened if former DA Charles Cravins would not have lost a parish wide election in 2020.

“This is an example of true politics. If (Cravins) had been elected nothing with the monument would be happening. This is just a chance for (Cravins) to get his name back in print and get politically relevant again,” Voitier said.

In March Cravins asked a Council Finance Committee to remove the Courthouse Confederate monument.

On Wednesday night Cravins said the monument represents an attempt to limit freedoms and oppress Blacks in St. Landry.

Those who spoke at Wednesday night’s meeting in support of removing the monument Cravins said, represented a cross section of individuals from different areas of the parish.

“I am so proud of the people who spoke here. You notice that those who spoke don’t look alike. It’s not a monolithic group. It’s a cross section of people from our parish. What we are doing is being done in a spirit of love. In this parish we don’t have a long history of hurting one another,” Cravins said.

Editor's note: James Bellard is not related to Parish President Jessie Bellard.

