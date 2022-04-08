Polk County Sheriff To Brief Media On Teacher Arrested For Molestation Of Two Students

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media this morning at 11:00 AM, to release information regarding an update on three suspects who were previously arrested for a Winter Haven murder on January 30, 2022.

The trio was indicted yesterday for 1st-degree murder by the Grand Jury.

The murder suspects: Antonio Bernard Lewis Jr., Jermaine Leonard Hawthorne, Mecheal Jean-Charles were all indicted/charged with First Degree Murder, and several other crimes.

Judd will also update the media on the arrest of a teacher and firefighter.

Updated story, click here . The local teacher, 39-year-old Derek Cortez Stribling at Crossroads Christian School located on Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland was arrested for Lewd/Lascivious Molestation of a Minor, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct, Offenses against Students by an Authority Figure, and Transmit Material Harmful to a Minor.

The sheriff’s office say these charges involved two students.

Updated story, click here . The firefighter, 24-year-old Richard Dalton Battle was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct among other crimes.

We will update this story as details are released.

