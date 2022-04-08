YouTube sensation Kurtis Conner at Mesa Arts Center Aug. 7

Performer, podcaster and global YouTube sensation Kurtis Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage at Mesa Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Tickets are $40-$75 for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Go to MesaArtsCenter.com or call 480-644-6500 during box office business hours.



Conner is embarking on his most ambitious solo comedy tour yet, according to a release.

Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to more than 3.7 million subscribers worldwide.

His 2016 stand-up record Cuppla Jokes reached No. 6 on the Billboard comedy chart and No. 1 on iTunes, while his videos regularly hit the top 10 trending pages on YouTube.

Conner has previously appeared on stage alongside collaborators Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden and hosts the very Really Good podcast.

Mesa Arts Center, owned and operated by the city of Mesa, is located in the heart of downtown Mesa. The arts center is home to four theaters, five art galleries and 14 art studios. Go to mesaartscenter.com.