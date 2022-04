(WSYX) Columbus, OH — What happens when you mix the Shakespeare/Elizabethan time period with some poppin’ 80s music from the GoGos? A fictional jukebox musical called Head Over Heels! This fun and unexpected story shares the escapades of a royal family who set out on an outrageous journey to save their kingdom, only to discover “the beat” lies within each of them. Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director of CATCO and Summit JStarr who plays Philoclea join Good Day Columbus to explain the musicals message of love and acceptance.

