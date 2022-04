Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers vowed to keep chasing the top six after victory over Crystal Palace.Ademola Lookman and the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck in the first half to earn a 2-1 win.Wilfried Zaha pulled a goal back – following up after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. The goalkeeper had already denied the striker from the spot but VAR had ruled Caglar Soyuncu had encroached.The Foxes are ninth in the Premier League, 11 points behind sixth-placed West Ham with three games in hand, and Rodgers refused to give up the hunt.He said: “We can’t stop until the last whistle goes, we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO