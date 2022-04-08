ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Workforce Development Board 83 to have 2022 Summer Youth Program for several parishes including Morehouse and Union Parish

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Workforce Development Board 83 will have a 2022 Summer Youth Program for citizens who are between the ages of 16 and 21 in Franklin, Richland, Tensas, Caldwell, Jackson, Union, Morehouse, Madison, East Carroll, and West Carroll Parishes. Participants must also meet the following requirements: Attend mandatory orientation via Zoom […]

