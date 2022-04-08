Friends in the French Quarter remember iconic entertainer Chris Owens

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Chris Owens is being remembered tonight at a candlelight vigil in front of her nightclub.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life and talk about what made Owens “larger than life.”

Chris Owens lived right next to Antoine’s Restaurant and over the years CEO of Antoine’s got to know her and he said it was always special when Chris was in the restaurant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.