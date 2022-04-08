ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Friends in the French Quarter remember iconic entertainer Chris Owens

By Kenny Lopez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkCHe_0f3O0Bim00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Chris Owens is being remembered tonight at a candlelight vigil in front of her nightclub.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life and talk about what made Owens “larger than life.”

Chris Owens lived right next to Antoine’s Restaurant and over the years CEO of Antoine’s got to know her and he said it was always special when Chris was in the restaurant.

129,000 wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco, Wayfair recalled after death of 79-year-old woman Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 bodies found since 1970, have yet to be identified in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Over the past five decades, officers with multiple different agencies in the northwest Florida area have found multiple bodies that they have not been able to identify. Six people were listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s website as “unidentified/unknown.” In Escambia County, one female and two […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Quarter#Entertainer#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
WKRG News 5

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson County authorities are investigating after four people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Sun Herald reported the suspect, identified as Tom Griswold, 64, shot and killed his estranged wife, their adult son and their son’s ex-wife. Jackson County deputies believe Griswold turned the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Shooting at apartment complex at Brill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to a shooting Friday, April 8 at an apartment complex at Brill Road. Officers confirmed that one man suffered from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The shooting happened at about 8:38 a.m. at […]
MOBILE, AL
KPEL 96.5

Remembering My Friend Thomas “TD” Smith

Thomas "TD" Smith, Lafayette radio broadcaster and voice of the Louisiana Ice Gators for many years, is dead at 70. To say that TD's personality was vivacious would be an understatement. He was opinionated, loud, sweet, loving (in his own way) and one hell of a character. I was Program...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

Popular Mobile Mexican restaurant closes one day early

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Mexican restaurant in midtown Mobile closes ahead of schedule. Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery has been posting for the past few weeks that they were winding down to their final days. According to a post earlier this week they planned to have their final day of operation Saturday. It turns […]
WKRG News 5

Daphne man dies from I-10 crash in Miss.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a crash that killed a Daphne man on Thursday, April 7. James Cockrell, 81, was severely injured in a crash Thursday, April 7 at I-10 East in Jackson County. The crash happened after Cockrell’s Cadillac hit the back of a semi-truck. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy