ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulshear, TX

Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Spring Book Sale

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will host a Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 30, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, in the Annex next door to the library, which is located...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

UT Arboretum hosting Spring plant sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The sun is shining bright and the birds are coming out to play, which means Spring is officially here. The UT Arboretum Society is getting ready to kick off their annual Spring Plant Sale. From Friday, March 18th to Friday, April 1st, you will be...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Find your next read at Spring Book Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your favorite book can be one visit away. The Knox County Public Library is hosting their Spring Book Sale after a 3-year hiatus. On March 24-26 Central United Methodist Church will be hosting this special one-time sale. Friends of the Library members will be eligible to shop first on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sale will open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
107.9 Jack FM

Spring Book Sale Returning to the Natrona County Library This April

One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library. The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulshear, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Spring, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Fulshear, TX
Lifestyle
Longview News-Journal

PHOTOS: Library hosts spring break activities

The Longview Public Library kicks off spring Break activities by hosting the Gamester’s Paradise bus and a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament. Michael Cavazos is a multimedia journalist specializing in photography. A Kilgore native, he studied photography at Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Michael enjoys visually documenting life in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Community Impact Houston

Long-serving esthetician bringing services to Fulshear this spring

Skincare by Monik will close its current shop and open a new location in Fulshear, tentatively in late May. Owner Monica Nieves said she has had a passion for beauty since she was a girl in her mother’s salon in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Now, she brings over 20 years of experience to her new shop at 6615 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear. Skincare by Monik offers skin care and facials for the face and back; chemical peels; advanced treatments, including radiofrequency, nano-infusion and plasma skin tightening; and add-ons to any of these services, including LED light therapy and mesotherapy. 832-361-9360. www.skincarebymonik.com.
FULSHEAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paperback Books#Book Sale#Annex
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Otters Host Family Movie Night at Bosse Field to Benefit Holly’s House

Bosse Field is the third oldest baseball stadium still operating in the world, so I'm not exaggerating when I say it's a national treasure right here in our little corner of Southwestern Indiana. In my opinion, you should take advantage of any opportunity you get to spend time at historic Bosse Field, whether it's watching a baseball game, attending an event like SWIRCA Brewfest, or attending a family-friendly event like this one.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Official Commemorative Souvenir Program for Food City Dirt Race Available for Free in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy next weekend’s Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 52-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy