DENVER (CBS4) – A mother said shots fired from a stolen car pierced her SUV, just missing her children in the back seat. It happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. From broken glass to a bullet hole in the back seat of her SUV, what happened Friday will forever stay in Jenny’s mind. “We were really lucky,” said Jenny, who asked us not to use her last name. She calls it a frightening and angering experience, and it all happened as she drove her kids home from school. “I’m aware...

DENVER, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO