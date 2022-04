SoundWaters President Leigh Shemitz invites me to gaze upon the horizon, but I can’t help looking back. She’s guiding a tour in Stamford’s Boccuzzi Park at the construction site for a $8 million marine education and research center, which is slated to debut in July. Most people know SoundWaters from its cozy center in Cove Island Park in Stamford, or its schooner that occasionally adds a 19th century postcard silhouette to the coastline.

