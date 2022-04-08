ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 4 WFTX

Bald eagle found flightless in Fort Myers

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ0ig_0f3NycOl00

An adult female bald eagle is being treated at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW).

The eagle was found down and unable to fly with a possible injury on April 3, 2022, in Fort Myers

Veterinarians said she was thin, moderately dehydrated, and quiet. After further evaluation, they discovered bleeding, heart murmur, and broken blood feather with severe bleeding plus several other issues.

Days later they noticed some improvement but the eagle is still showing signs of weakness.

Comments / 2

Into the Blue
2d ago

What a Beautiful Eagle and the Representation of the symbol of our Country! Brave, Stoic and Noble is the character of the Eagle, I pray that she recovers fully from her injuries, and is able to fly to her freedom once again, bc that's what she was created to do!To Mount up with her Eagles wing's and fly under the Bluest skies!God bless her🇺🇸

Reply
3
Related
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Flightless#Crow#Feather#Animals#Clinic#Fort Myers Veterinarians
WINKNEWS.com

Dogs tossed out of car at Gulf Coast Humane Society

Two dogs are now being cared for after being tossed out of a parked car. Gulf Coast Humane Society says this is one of the most dangerous ways to get rid of a pet. Now we’re learning that a 12-year-old lab and terrier mix and a 2-year-old german shepherd mix are seeing what compassion and love are all about.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Attempts To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy