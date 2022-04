The Bowie Baysox made a late push to overcome a five-run deficit, but fell short to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Opening Day, eventually falling 7-5. Starter Drew Rom opened the season by dancing around three baserunners over the first two innings, before allowing three runs in the third inning on base hits by Brandon Martorano and Sean Roby, as well as a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald. Rom (L, 0-1) was lifted after the third inning for Morgan McSweeney, who fired two perfect innings of relief.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO