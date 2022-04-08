ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jonbon sees off El Fabiolo in Aintree thriller

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiYhI_0f3Nxieu00

Jonbon got back to winning ways in the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree after seeing it out best in a thrilling battle with El Fabiolo.

Having lost his unbeaten record behind his Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the question was how the full-brother to Douvan would bounce back from that.

A little warm beforehand, he settled beautifully for Aidan Coleman and followed leaders Salamanca Bay and Aucunrisque throughout the early stages.

There were still plenty in with chances approaching the third-last when Salamanca Bay unseated his rider who in turn hampered El Fabiolo, who had closed up menacingly.

It did not stop his momentum too badly, however, and in a matter of strides he was back upsides Jonbon and the pair settled down for a real scrap.

For a few strides it looked as if Willie Mullins’ lightly-raced El Fabiolo was going to prevail, but Jonbon (even-money favourite) really knuckled down.

In the final 50 yards he began to pull away and won by a neck, with the pair a yawning 19 lengths clear.

The win brought up a Grade One double for Henderson, Coleman and owner JP McManus following on from Epatante on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhXwe_0f3Nxieu00
Aidan Coleman salutes the crowd aboard Jonbon (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Henderson said: “It’s not a consolation prize, but he deserves it because he’s done nothing wrong all year except bump into what could be an extraordinary horse who luckily lives in the same place!

“From my point of view it was rather less painful (at Cheltenham) than it was for the Jonbon team. It’s great to have two horses like that. They’re very, very exciting – you couldn’t have better.

“It was a very good race today and there’s no doubt the second horse is a very good horse – they were a long way clear of the rest.

“Jonbon has had it fairly easy up until today and that is the first time he’s really had to put his head down and fight for it – and he jolly well did. You have to admire him for the way he battled.

He's a big horse and his future probably lies over fences - I would have thought he'll be novice chasing next season

“He’s had a great campaign. Constitution Hill was the only horse that could lower his colours and you can’t really take that out on him and he’s finished up getting his Grade One here, which is great.

“He’s a big horse and his future probably lies over fences – I would have thought he’ll be novice chasing next season.

“He’d get further that two miles, I’m sure. We had him in the two-and-a-half-mile races both at Cheltenham and here, but we always felt we could stay at two for now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2ITf_0f3Nxieu00
El Fabiolo (near side) lost little in defeat (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Mullins was satisfied with El Fabiolo’s effort, with the gallant runner-up sustaining “little nicks” to his front legs in defeat.

The trainer said: “It was only the third run of his life and he got a little bit of interference at the third last.

“I don’t know whether it cost him the race, but Paul (Townend) had to use some petrol to get back.

“He’s finished with two little nicks, one on each front leg, but we still might be able to get him to Punchestown.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aintree run in the offing for Arkle hero Edwardstone

Arkle hero Edwardstone could bid to crown his excellent campaign with victory at next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree. Alan King’s stable star is unbeaten in his last five starts since being brought down on his seasonal reappearance at Warwick in the autumn. He was the 5-2...
SPORTS
newschain

Gentleman on course for Aintree outing

Stuart Edmunds’ Gentleman At Arms has two possible Grade One targets at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April. The grey, who was previously a winner on the Flat for Harry Dunlop, switched to Edmunds’ yard and made his hurdling debut in December. Winning convincingly in a novice...
SPORTS
newschain

No hurry to make plans for L’Homme Presse, but Aintree unlikely

Connections of L’Homme Presse are in no rush to decide his next outing, as they plot their path to next season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old remained unbeaten in five races over fences when taking his second successive Grade One of the season, landing the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase by three and a half lengths.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Coleman
newschain

Aintree aim for Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter will be heading to Aintree for his next outing, with the possibility of a crack at the French Champion Hurdle also mooted. As Gavin Cromwell’s stable star prefers to go left-handed, Punchestown was never on his agenda so another trip to Britain is upcoming.
SPORTS
newschain

Stage Star could be given Aintree opportunity

Stage Star is not ruled out of an Aintree appearance after pulling up in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The gelding had three outings this season prior to the race and was victorious every time, taking a maiden and a novice before landing the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle in convincing style.
SPORTS
newschain

Aintree consolation on Winger Leader’s radar

Winged Leader could bid for Aintree compensation next month after being narrowly denied Cheltenham Festival glory on Friday. David Christie’s charge looked home for all money in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase, only to be caught in the shadows of the post by hot favourite Billaway.
SPORTS
newschain

Henderson ‘thrilled’ to see Waley-Cohens realise National ambition

The one race that leaves a glaring hole on Nicky Henderson’s CV is the Grand National. So it was somewhat ironic that long-standing family friend and owner-breeder Robert Waley-Cohen, who has enjoyed so many big moments with Henderson, should own Noble Yeats, yet have the horse with Emmet Mullins, his first runner in the race who won at odds of 50-1.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aintree#Horse Racing#Salamanca Bay
newschain

Henderson admits defeat in championship battle with Nicholls

Nicky Henderson has conceded defeat in the race to land a seventh trainers’ title. Despite the victories of Epatante and Jonbon at Aintree, the Seven Barrows handler is raising the white flag to Paul Nicholls, who looks set to win a 13th championship on bet365 Gold Cup day at Sandown on April 23.
SPORTS
newschain

O’Brien sets sights on Royal Ascot with Meditate

Aidan O’Brien considers Meditate as a potential Royal Ascot contender after making a winning start to her career at the Curragh. A €360,000 purchase last summer, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 9-4 shot for her competitive debut in the All Aboard The Manguard Plus Bus To The Curragh Races Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
ANIMALS
newschain

Markaz Paname impresses in Gladness victory

Markaz Paname further enhanced his growing reputation with an impressive victory in the Hollywoodbets Gladness Stakes. A winner on his racecourse debut at Cork in September, the Ger Lyons-trained three-year-old went on to finish third in a Listed event at Dundalk a few weeks later before being roughed off for the winter.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Layfayette swoops to conquer in Alleged Stakes

Layfayette finished with a flourish to deny one-time Classic favourite High Definition a comeback victory in the Hollywoodbets Alleged Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition looked a potential superstar in the making after two juvenile victories, but was beaten in each of his four starts last season. The Galileo...
SPORTS
newschain

Tranmere see off Harrogate to maintain promotion push

Tranmere maintained their automatic promotion push with a hard-earned 2-0 win over 10-man Harrogate. Rovers finally condemned Town to a third straight defeat thanks to two second-half goals in an ill-tempered clash. After Josh McPake saw an early shot blocked, Rovers threatened again midway through the first period. Calum MacDonald’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Lavelle yard hit by loss of Eclair Surf following injuries suffered in National fall

Emma Lavelle was left heartbroken after Eclair Surf died on Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in his fall in Saturday’s Randox Grand National. The eight-year-old was among the leading contenders for the Aintree showpiece, having won the Classic Chase at Warwick before chasing home last week’s Scottish National heroine Win My Wings in the Eider at Newcastle.
WORLD
newschain

Halifax keep run going as Luke Summerfield strike sees off Bromley

Luke Summerfield fired a second-half winner as Halifax boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 home win over Bromley. Summerfield let fly from 25 yards to seal a fourth straight win for the Shaymen and lift them level on points with second-placed Chesterfield. Having made hard work of...
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Alexander challenges Motherwell to go on and seal European football

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has challenged his players to go on and seal European football after sneaking into the cinch Premiership top six. The Steelmen made sure they will face the league’s elite in the remaining five games of the season after Ricki Lamie’s injury-time equaliser at Livingston propelled them back into the top half at the Lions’ expense.
SOCCER
newschain

In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean

A traditional windmill at Wilton, Wiltshire, has been getting its annual spring clean. The windmill, near Marlborough, is the only working windmill in Wessex and still produces wholemeal, stone-ground flour. Volunteers from the Wilton Windmill Society have been getting the tower mill, which was built in 1871, ready for spring...
newschain

Waterville only third on eagerly-awaited debut at the Curragh

The much-talked-about Waterville could finish only third behind Glory Daze on his eagerly-awaited debut at the Curragh. A half-brother to multiple Group One-winning filly Sea Of Class, Waterville has been the buzz horse at Ballydoyle this spring, with trainer Aidan O’Brien mentioning him as a potential Derby candidate. It...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy