Class of 2023 3-star OT recruit announces official visit dates with Illinois

The North Carolina football program will be hosting another big time visitor this weekend in addition to four-star safety Michael Daughtery.
2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett will also be on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill visiting UNC. Jarrett has offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla), Penn State, Tennessee and many more.
Jarrett was also on UNC’s campus twice last summer.
2023 4 star DT Jamaal Jarrett will take big visit to #UNC this weekend and then heads to #Clemson Monday where he should be officially offered. #UGA team to beat in my opinion.
