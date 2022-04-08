ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Trooper uses car to block chase suspect from driving wrong way

By Patrick Zarcone
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzaAT_0f3NxCbm00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and Raleigh Police Department were all involved in a chase that ended in a crash on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A chase that began in Johnston County involving deputies made its way into Wake County just before 12:15 a.m., according to the highway patrol. As the vehicle being pursued got closer to the Wake-Johnston County line, deputies called highway patrol for assistance.

According to troopers, patrol members arrived in the area of the pursuit and exited onto the Interstate 40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road. The suspect vehicle then started driving the wrong way on the exit ramp and a trooper positioned their vehicle in its path in order to stop the driver from entering I-40 heading into oncoming traffic.

The suspect’s pickup truck then slammed into the trooper’s cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles. The trooper was checked out by EMS at the scene but suffered no injuries.

“Undoubtedly, our member’s decision to stop the fleeing vehicle by putting themselves in harm’s way stopped the potentially catastrophic event of a wrong-way driver from entering onto I-40,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said that troopers “were not actively involved in the pursuit” and “only handled the charging of the driver for driving while impaired.”

A portion of I-40 east was blocked off Friday morning as authorities investigated the crash.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a highway patrol cruiser with damage to the side being towed from the road. A pickup truck with front-end damage was also spotted at the crash site.

Highway patrol officials announced that Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with DWI. He was transported to WakeMed “with suspected injuries,” Knox said.

CBS 17 has reached out to all the agencies involved for more information, including what led to the chase and what additional charges the suspect may be facing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Johnston County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

2 dead in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Wednesday morning on NC 41, Lewis said. The crash was near the Bladen County line. A 1997 Toyota went left of center on NC […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#State Highway#Nc Trooper#Raleigh Police Department#Ems
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy