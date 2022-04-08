ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Plunging Today

By Adam Eckert
 2 days ago
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading significantly lower Friday after the company paused enrollment in clinical trials with BCX9930 while it investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients.

During the investigation, the company will not enroll new patients in the REDEEM-1, REDEEM-2 or RENEW clinical trials. Patients currently enrolled in the trials will continue on the study drug for now.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

BCRX 52-Week Range: $9.23 - $19.99

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 31.6% at $12.23 at time of publication.

Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.

