Libraries have more superpowers than a Marvel character. And they adapt rapidly to help you harness your own powers with each swipe of your library card. Did you know you can save thousands of dollars each year with your library card? Seriously. For every book, DVD or audiobook you check out, you’re not only saving money but also sustainably reading, watching and listening. Thanks for helping our environment and keeping dollars in your pocket! In 2021, residents saved a total of $4,027,883.51 by using the library.

28 DAYS AGO