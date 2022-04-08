ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BofA Turns Bullish On Kroger - Read Why

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmlrU_0f3Nwj4u00
  • BofA analysts Robert Ohmes and Kendall Toscano upgraded Kroger Co KR to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $61, implying a 22% upside.
  • The analysts noted that elevated food inflation should continue for at least the next six months.
  • The analysts added that the price increases are passed on to the U.S. consumers, given a 6% year-over-year rise in hourly earnings.
  • They think that the broad-based inflation could drive consumers to retailers, seeking more variety as consumption shifts towards value.
  • Ohmes and Toscano believe the compounding inflation levels will result in a significant EPS upside for the retailer.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 2.99% at $61.67 on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stifel Turns Bullish On Helios Technologies, Sees Notable Upside

Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has been upgraded to Buy from Hold, and the price target raised to $95 (an upside of 16.7%) from $85 by Stifel analyst Nathan Jones. The analyst's meeting with the management left him confident in long-term growth, margin expansion, and strategic capital deployment opportunities. Jones...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In Kroger 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.49%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 20 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bofa#U S Consumers#Compounding#Bofa Turns Bullish#Kroger Read#Kroger Co Kr#Ohmes
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Sees 8% Upside In APi Group - Read Why

BofA analyst Andrew Obin initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $23 (an upside of 7.5%). The analyst notes a balanced risk/reward for APi Group at current share levels. : APi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program. APi Group is a...
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $262M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy