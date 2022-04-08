ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WD-40's Return on Invested Capital Overview

 2 days ago
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, WD-40 WDFC posted Q2 earnings of $19.51 million, an increase from Q1 of 5.14%. Sales dropped to $129.99 million, a 3.53% decrease between quarters. In Q1, WD-40 brought in $134.75 million in sales but only earned $18.55 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, WD-40 posted an ROIC of 7.71%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For WD-40, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 7.71% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

WD-40 reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.41/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.01/share.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

