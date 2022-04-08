Boston police investigating 2 indecent assaults in Allston and Brighton

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Boston police are investigating two indecent assaults that took place this week in the city’s Allston and Brighton neighborhoods.

Police said one assault occurred Tuesday evening around 8:17 p.m. in the area of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Ave. in Allston. A woman told police she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road when an unknown man indecently assaulted her before fleeing on foot westward down the avenue.

“The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored jacket, dark washed jeans, and dark sneakers with white soles,” police said.

Police said a second indecent assault that occurred on Tuesday in Brighton was reported to the department on Thursday. A woman told officers she was walking on Glenville Avenue in Brighton on Tuesday when a man indecently assaulted her and then fled on foot toward Harvard Avenue.

Police said she described the suspect as “a black male, about 30-45 years of age, wearing glasses, a facemask, and a dark jacket.”

The departments sexual assault unit is actively investigating both incidents. Police released images of a person of interest in both attacks and asked that anyone with information contact detectives at 617-343-4400 or submit a tip anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).