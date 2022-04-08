ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford v Leeds: match preview

The Guardian
 2 days ago
Watford v Leeds: probable starters in bold, contenders in light Photograph: Guardian

It says much about Leeds’ travails against Watford that the last man to score a winner for them at Vicarage Road was Ross McCormack. That was in May 2013, when a side managed by Brian McDermott triumphed in a chaotic game where Troy Deeney was sent off and the hosts missed out on automatic promotion. With Watford scrabbling for Premier League survival and Leeds only six points clear of the drop, this game is similarly high-stakes. Joe Gelhardt has shaken off a knock and could feature, but Jesse Marsch will be without Patrick Bamford, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Tyler Roberts. Will Magee

Saturday 3pm

Venue Vicarage Road

Last season n/a

Referee Andre Marriner

This season G16 Y56 R2 3.62 cards/game

Odds H 7-4 A 6-4 D 13-5

WATFORD

Subs from Bachmann, Ngakia, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, João Pedro, Nkoulou, Sierralta, Etebo, Kalu

Doubtful Baah (ankle)

Injured None

Suspended None

Discipline Y52 R2

Form LDLLWL

Leading scorer Dennis 9

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Struijk, Koch, Cresswell, Klich, Gelhardt, Summerville,
Greenwood, Kenneh

Doubtful None

Injured Bamford (foot, mid-May), Roberts (thigh, Aug), Firpo (knee, two
weeks), Shackleton (Calf, two weeks), Hjelde (knee, one week)

Suspended None

Discipline Y91 R1

Form LLLWWD

Leading scorer Raphinha 9

