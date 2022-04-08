Watford v Leeds: match preview
It says much about Leeds’ travails against Watford that the last man to score a winner for them at Vicarage Road was Ross McCormack. That was in May 2013, when a side managed by Brian McDermott triumphed in a chaotic game where Troy Deeney was sent off and the hosts missed out on automatic promotion. With Watford scrabbling for Premier League survival and Leeds only six points clear of the drop, this game is similarly high-stakes. Joe Gelhardt has shaken off a knock and could feature, but Jesse Marsch will be without Patrick Bamford, Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Tyler Roberts. Will Magee
Saturday 3pm
Venue Vicarage Road
Last season n/a
Referee Andre Marriner
This season G16 Y56 R2 3.62 cards/game
Odds H 7-4 A 6-4 D 13-5
WATFORD
Subs from Bachmann, Ngakia, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, João Pedro, Nkoulou, Sierralta, Etebo, Kalu
Doubtful Baah (ankle)
Injured None
Suspended None
Discipline Y52 R2
Form LDLLWL
Leading scorer Dennis 9
LEEDS
Subs from Klaesson, Struijk, Koch, Cresswell, Klich, Gelhardt, Summerville,
Greenwood, Kenneh
Doubtful None
Injured Bamford (foot, mid-May), Roberts (thigh, Aug), Firpo (knee, two
weeks), Shackleton (Calf, two weeks), Hjelde (knee, one week)
Suspended None
Discipline Y91 R1
Form LLLWWD
Leading scorer Raphinha 9
