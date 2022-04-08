ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HRT bus and SUV crash in Virginia Beach

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads Transit bus and an SUV were involved in a crash Friday morning in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said it happened just before 8:30 a.m. at First Colonial Road and Virginia Beach Blvd.

It’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured at this time, but photos from the scene show airbags deployed and damage to the driver’s side of the SUV and the bus’s windshield broken.

WAVY’s reached out to police for more information, including the cause of the crash.

