129,000 wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco, Wayfair recalled after death of 79-year-old woman

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – More than 100,000 Murphy-style beds have been recalled in the U.S. after one of them fell on a 79-year-old woman who later died.

The Bestar Wall Beds, which were also sold in Canada, were found to pose “serious impact and crushing hazards,” according a safety recall issued by the Consumer Safety Product Commission. The recall affects approximately 129,000 wall beds in the U.S.

The beds were sold at online retailers including Amazon.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Wayfair.com between June 2014 and March 2022. A full list of the recalled models — of which there are nearly two dozen — is available at Bestar.com.

In a safety notice Bestar is sending to consumers, the company warned of beds “suddenly” coming loose from the wall if “installation instructions are not followed.”

“If the wall mounting screws are not properly installed to the wall structure (wood studs, metal studs, or masonry), or if ‘hollow wall’ anchors have been used, then the wall bed can suddenly detach from the wall and fall, resulting in serious injury or death,” the company wrote in the letter.

Some Suave antiperspirants recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Bestar had received over 60 reports of injuries caused by the beds detaching from walls. In 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after suffering a spine injury when a Bestar Wall Bed fell on her, according to the CSPC.

Bestar is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled models. In the meantime, Bestar and the CSPC are urging customers to refrain from using the beds until they can be reinstalled by a professional. Bestar is also arranging to reimburse customers whose wall beds require reinstallation.

More information can be found at the CSPC and Bestar websites. Consumers can also contact Bestar at 888-912-8458 or email the company at Bestar8577@stericycle.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

