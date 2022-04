Originally located at 525 Woodlands Square Blvd., Conroe, the Woodlands Square Market on FM 1488 will move to a new location at 25127 Gosling Road, Spring, for its March 20 market. Founded in 2021, the market will now be called Gosling Sunday Market and will continue to be twice a month on Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The market hosts a variety of vendors ranging from fresh food and plants to handmade jewelry and art. Other products include clothing, cooking oils and seasoning, and home fragrance items. www.goslingsundaymarket.com.

