ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Parks for all: Celebrating Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th

By Jay Watson
Trentonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s world-famous Central Park is a place of tranquil beauty, 843 acres of rolling terrain, winding paths, scenic woodlands, sweeping lawns, wide lakes, meandering streams and areas set aside for active recreation. It would be easy for visitors to assume that this pastoral landscape came courtesy of...

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Olmsted turns 200. Where's Oregon City's Central Park?

OC resident, descendant of famed landscape architect gets boost from Oregon Historical SocietyOregon City resident Nancy Olmsted Spanovich, a descendant of famed landscape architect Frederik Law Olmsted, is renewing her call for city officials to create an Olmsted Peace Park in honor of her ancestor's 200th birthday. Spanovich, along with her husband, Gary — a former transportation, engineering and economic planning director for Clackamas County — have advocated for Oregon City officials to turn Clackamette Cove into a publicly accessible park rather than continue with plans for housing development there. Their local efforts to encourage public understanding of Olmsted's vision...
OREGON CITY, OR
WANE-TV

Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations underway at Deer Park Irish Pub

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations happened a little early at the 24th Annual Clover Classic parade on Wednesday night. The event was hosted at Deer Park Irish Park. The night started with the lowering of the green beer barrel into the Saint Patrick’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
MyChesCo

Share Outdoor Adventure Videos in Celebration of PA’s Parks and Forests

CAMP HILL, PA — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is encouraging everyone to #GetMovingPA. Grab a camera, phone, or video camera and celebrate this year’s special outdoor occasions including Earth Day, Rothrock Week, I Love My State Parks Week, State Parks and Forests Week, National Trails Day, and Healthy Lands Week by capturing these events with video.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Law Olmsted
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birkenhead Park#Central Park#Branch Brook Park
FUN 107

Celebrate 150 Years of Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo

This spring marks the 150th anniversary of Roger Williams Park Zoo and they plan on celebrating all year long. Way back in 1871, the land that has become Roger Williams Park was first given to the city of Providence by Roger Williams' great-great-great-granddaughter Betsey Williams upon her death. A year later a portion of that land was officially designated Roger Williams Park Zoo and a 150-year legacy began.
PROVIDENCE, RI
News-Herald.net

Philadelphia celebrating 200th birthday

Agriculture. Commerce. Transportation. Faith. Education. Self-sufficiency. Love Thy Neighbor. These traits all describe the small farming community of Philadelphia. This year, the town celebrates the bicentennial of its founding. The land south of the Tennessee and Little Tennessee rivers was originally Cherokee territory. The Calhoun Treaty and the Hiwassee Purchase of 1819 opened the area to white settlement.
PHILADELPHIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
ELLE DECOR

Vicente Wolf’s Manhattan Loft Is a Living Souvenir of His World Travels

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus said you can’t step in the same river twice. If he were alive today and had an eye for design, he would probably say the same about Vicente Wolf’s Manhattan loft. Ever since the 1980s, when the interior designer acquired and combined two units in a 1928 brick factory building in Hell’s Kitchen, the gestalt has been the same: white walls and a white-painted floor; explosions of greenery cheered on by a dozen huge windows (“Here, no plant dies,” he says); and furniture and decorative objects that he designed or retrieved from the four corners of the earth. (Wolf is a notoriously adventurous traveler. While other people were skiing or enjoying beach vacations this winter, he was in Sudan.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Laredo Morning Times

Celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday in Auburn, N.Y.

On a numbingly cold day in upstate New York, Judith Bryant was eating a bowl of potato, parsnip and turnip soup at a cafe in downtown Auburn. In between spoonfuls, she talked about the town's most famous resident, who lived in what is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Judith also resides nearby, in a house that Tubman's nephew built, which was no coincidence.
AUBURN, NY
mansionglobal.com

‘Cutting Edge’ Home on Gold Coast of Medina, Washington, Lists for $21.5 Million

A modern waterfront home outside Seattle that goes against conventional architecture hit the market Friday for $21.5 million. A modern waterfront home outside Seattle that goes against conventional architecture hit the market Friday for $21.5 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located in the tech hot spot of Medina, Washington, the...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy