2022 Shore Conference Baseball Standings

Payton Koenig went 2-3 and scored two runs to lead fourth-seeded Central Regional past 13th-seeded Barnegat 8-2 in the first round of the Ocean County Tournament in Bayville. Central Regional (3-2) sprang out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Barnegat (0-3) scratched across two runs in the top of the third to tie the game. However, Central Regional jumped back ahead as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead before pulling away for the win.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO