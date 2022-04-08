ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

2022 Shore Conference Baseball Standings

By Matt Manley
Shore Sports Network
 2 days ago
TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordRuns ScoredRuns Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordRuns ScoredRuns Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordRuns ScoredRuns Allowed....

NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Featured coverage, results, and links for April 9-10

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. No. 12 Cherry Hill East 5, No. 13 West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0. No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North vs. Hopewell Valley, 9. SATURDAY. FEATURED COVERAGE. Bryan Bennett Tournament | BRACKET. Moorestown Classic | BRACKET. TOP 20 SCOREBOARD. The...
TENNIS
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Sayreville - Baseball recap

Joseph Fenton went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run to guide Metuchen to a 10-8 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Seven others also had a hit for Metuchen including Alex Wood and Caleb Walters who both scored two runs. Antonio Perillo also had a single and two RBI. Fenton earned the win pitching two innings.
METUCHEN, NJ
Trentonian

RICK FORTENBAUGH: Pennsbury takes top spot in first top 25 area softball rankings

The Trentonian’s 2022 Area Softball Top 25 Ratings are now up and running, and it’s a very familiar cast of teams heading up the rankings. In the No. 1 spot is Pennsbury, which is off to a flying start after beating arch-rival Neshaminy, 10-3, Tuesday. This victory upped the Falcons’ record to 6-0 against Neshaminy senior ace Kennedie Ruth, which is no small feat when you consider the quality wins she has posted over the years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Central Regional defeats Barnegat - Softball recap - Ocean County Tournament - First round

Payton Koenig went 2-3 and scored two runs to lead fourth-seeded Central Regional past 13th-seeded Barnegat 8-2 in the first round of the Ocean County Tournament in Bayville. Central Regional (3-2) sprang out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Barnegat (0-3) scratched across two runs in the top of the third to tie the game. However, Central Regional jumped back ahead as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead before pulling away for the win.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Cheerleaders bring spirit to Shore Showdown competition (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of cheerleaders flocked to the Jersey Shore to compete in the 2022 Shore Showdown in Wildwood Saturday. Teams from across the state — such as All Star One in Egg Harbor Township, the Willingboro Panthers in Burlington County, Candy Elite All-Stars in Linden, and Jersey All-Stars in Lakewood — competed against each other as well as teams from New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 19 Delran over Rancocas Valley - Baseball recap

Nick Merunka went 4-for-4 and Colgan Taffler collected two hits as Delran, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, beat Rancocas Valley, 5-1, in Mt. Holly. Merunka hit two doubles and two singles, drove in a pair of runs, and scored once himself. Taffler singled twice and had two runs scored and an RBI. Andrew Madison also doubled and scored for Delran (2-1), which tallied 10 hits on the day.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Pinelands shuts out Central Regional - Softball - Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals

Elianna Meola pitched a five-hit shutout to lead fifth-seeded Pinelands over fourth-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals of the Ocean County Tournament. Meola also struck out two on the day and scored run after a walk. Halie Giberson and Hannah Theuret both hit home runs in the game. Giberson drove in three runs while Theuret had two RBI and scored twice.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
