ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Weekly freshwater fishing report || April 8, 2022

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing reports are produced with support from Toyota and the federal Sport Fish Restoration program. GOOD. Water clear; 60 degrees; 5.07 feet low. Crappie are good in 4-28 feet of water on minnows and a few catches on jigs. Full of eggs but waiting for the Easter Bunny and the full...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
The Ledger

Youth Fishing Derby at Tenoroc on Saturday, April 2

The 27th annual Youth Fishing Derby at Tenoroc Fish Management Area will be held April 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Call the FWC at (863) 648-3200 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register. The event includes lunch...
LAKELAND, FL
KFYR-TV

New fishing regulations starting April 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every two years the state Game and Fish Department reviews the fishing proclamation and makes regulation changes if necessary. “April 1st through March 31st is the fishing season. And in general, our rules, our regulations, are good for the two-year period. So effective April 1st of 2022 will be the new two-year fishing guide. And that’ll run all the way through March 31st of 24,” said Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries division chief.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy