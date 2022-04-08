ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Introducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!

upsetmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!. With their debut album 'Growing Up' out now, the teen quartet aren't just...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kublai Khan
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mocks Polygamy While Rocking New Braided Hair After Leaving The Lifestyle Behind With Kody Brown Divorce

Christine Brown has thrown shade at her former polygamist lifestyle. On Wednesday, March 23, the Sister Wives star, 49, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new french braided hairstyle while poking fun at her past way of life. Article continues below advertisement. "Car confessions!," Christine yelled to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Plan
Us Weekly

Inside Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s Post-Show Relationship: They Are No Longer on ‘Good Terms’

Getting real. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s relationship has changed significantly since they parted ways on Love Is Blind season 2. "They are not on good terms at the moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They haven't been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.” During the season 2 finale, which aired […]
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
The Independent

Daughter shares ‘sweetest video’ of her father waiting up for her mother to come home: ‘True love’

A woman has shared a heartwarming video of her father waiting up for her mother to come home before he can go to sleep, as well as her mother’s joyous reaction to being reunited with her husband.Resh, who goes by the username @resh.ray on TikTok, shared the video of her parents on the platform last month, where she captioned it: “This is what 33 years of marriage looks like.”In the clip, her father could be seen standing outside on a balcony at night and looking down towards the street, before the video transitioned to a shot of Resh’s dad waving...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy