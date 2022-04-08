Marguerite Kennedy Hoyle

George A. Wilkinson, 81, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Wilkinson was born April 5, 1941, in Jennings, La., and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. He attended Louisiana State University and McNeese State University for two years in Agriculture. He was a member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church for 56 years and served on various committees. Mr. Wilkinson retired from Cities Service Cit Con Oil Refinery after 35 years of service. He was a Mason and Senior Past Master of Otis Ellis Greene Lodge 462. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, KCCH 32nd Degree and York Rite of Lake Charles, Leader of three bodies and was a member of Habibi Shriner in the Clown Unit, where he was known as ‘Howdy’. Mr. Wilkinson was a member of the Moss Bluff Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years, receiving his Gold Proficiency and served as past Grand Patron Order of Eastern Star, State of Louisiana.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO