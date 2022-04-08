ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

Marguerite Kennedy Hoyle

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLULING — Following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family, Marguerite, 97, peacefully transcended to the arms of Jesus Christ at her home. She lived a life marked with a rich legacy of love, joy, and peace. Born in Homer, La., to Mary...

Lake Charles American Press

Irene Prater

I have fought a good fight. On Oct. 30, 1926, Irene Vincent Prater was born to the late Sophie Perkins Vincent and Joseph Vincent. She departed her earthly life on March 31, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Morris Prater; three daughters, Vera Payne, Margaret Thomas, and Debra...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

George Farque

George Farque, 94, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 3, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Farque served with honor in the United States Navy during World War II and during the Korean Conflict. He possessed a unique and contagious sense of humor and never met a stranger.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Justin’e’ Joseph Caillouet

Justin’e’ Joseph Caillouet originated from what is considered the heart of Louisiana, New Orleans- where the color black and gold are as celebrated as Mardi Gras. He was born June 16, 1981, to Robert A. Caillouet and the late Wendy Marie Reed. There are many things that could...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

James “Ray” Cannon, Sr.

James Ray Cannon Sr., 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 in a local care facility. Mr. Cannon was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived all of his life. During his younger years, he played football and ran track for Lake Charles High School. Ray began his career at Firestone as a carpenter and later worked as a project manager at the Hackberry Oil Reserve and Isle of Capri Casino, where he retired six years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his yard, cooking and barbequing for his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who’s sarcasm and wit will live on in his family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with her son and daughter at her bedside. Mrs. Smith was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Choudrant, La., and lived in Westlake, La., for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, La.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

George A. Wilkinson

George A. Wilkinson, 81, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Wilkinson was born April 5, 1941, in Jennings, La., and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. He attended Louisiana State University and McNeese State University for two years in Agriculture. He was a member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church for 56 years and served on various committees. Mr. Wilkinson retired from Cities Service Cit Con Oil Refinery after 35 years of service. He was a Mason and Senior Past Master of Otis Ellis Greene Lodge 462. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, KCCH 32nd Degree and York Rite of Lake Charles, Leader of three bodies and was a member of Habibi Shriner in the Clown Unit, where he was known as ‘Howdy’. Mr. Wilkinson was a member of the Moss Bluff Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years, receiving his Gold Proficiency and served as past Grand Patron Order of Eastern Star, State of Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Charles Lee Ritter

On Sunday, Nov. 4, 1951, Charles Lee Ritter was born in a bilingual home in Ville Platte, La. His childhood and teen years were happy and typical of small-town Acadiana. He was a graduate of Ville Platte High, class of 1969. At the age of 18, Charles Lee was inducted...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paul Elliot Culpepper

Paul Elliot Culpepper, a native and longtime resident of Westlake, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 73. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in Vietnam. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 407 where he recently held the position of Commander.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jill Welborn Harmon

Jill Welborn Harmon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. She left this world on April 3, 2022, to run into the arms of Jesus. Her battle with serious medical issues most of her life showed her fortitude as she remained joyful during all the challenges.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shelvin Alonzo John

Shelvin Alonzo John, 46, departed life on the morning of Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his home in Lake Charles, La. He was born June 24, 1975, to Herbert Lee John and Margaret Marie Chavis-Harmon. Shelvin attended Lagrange High School, then decided to join the U.S. Armed Forces where he served 4 years. After leaving the Army, he begun working various industrial jobs where he would eventually further his education to become a certified Pipe Inspector.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Delron Gordon

Funeral service for Delron Jerome Gordon, 52, of Westlake, La., will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., the viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Viewing and funeral will be at the House of Prayer Church, 920 Harrison Street, Westlake, La. Delron “Dee/Big Dee” Gordon was born Nov. 11,...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barbara Deville Combs

On Monday, March 28, 2022, our sister, Barbara DeVille Combs was called to her heavenly home. Barbara was born on March 9, 1954, to the late Alfred DeVille and Emily DeVille King in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of W.O. Boston High School. Barbara was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 551. Barbara was employed by South Central Bell Telephone Company for ten years; and she worked several years at LaGrange High School as a Paraprofessional. Barbara dedicated her life to the care of her two sons, who were her pride and joy.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allimay Corbello

Allimay Barnett Corbello, 104, of Kemah, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in a League City, Texas, care facility. Mrs. Corbello was born Oct. 7, 1917, in Lake Charles, La. She lived most of her life in the Lake Charles / Moss Bluff areas, until recently moving to Texas to be closer to family. She was a past member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Optimist Club with her husband. Mrs. Corbello enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league for a number of years. She also was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved to garden and tend to her plants. She was a big sports fan and loved the Houston Astro’s and New Orleans Saints. She will not only be remembered for as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but left a legacy with her six generations of family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shane Rogers: Serving God as a Sea Hawks instructor

Shane Rogers is a pastor’s son. He grew up going to church regularly in his hometown, Ventura, located in Southern California just an hour from Los Angeles. “I wasn’t forced to go to the same church as my parents, but I had to go,” he said. “If you’re going to live here, you’re going to attend a church service. That was the rule.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Gallery: Stations of the Cross

A live re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross was held Sunday at Consolata Cemetery. The production, hosted by Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, included a cast of more than 50 members who re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA

