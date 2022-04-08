ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes: Knee scan shows no new problem for England all-rounder

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland all-rounder Ben Stokes is planning a return to action for Durham in early May after a scan of his knee showed no new problem. The 30-year-old has not been training after suffering pain in...

www.bbc.co.uk

