Record and near record high temperatures are in store across New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Active weather returns next week with multiple days of rain chances. A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build into New Mexico Friday, bringing even warmer temperatures today. That ridge will move over the state this weekend. Despite an increase in cloud cover this weekend, high temperatures will continue to climb through Sunday with record and near record high temperatures across New Mexico. Very warm weather will continue into Monday too as winds begin to pick up ahead of our next storm system.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO