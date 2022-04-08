Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13
Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the...www.bbc.com
some people raise some wretched children.... some parents even know this and don't care...... some kids beat up their own parents as well.
The parents are out making a living."Unacceptable"!!? If these brats got a good thrashing when they stepped put of line, they would fear the consequences. Thanks to the clueless state governments, there was a witch hunt back in the 80's that got lots of parents in trouble, just for disciplining their kids. So said parents are now scared to discipline their kids now and the kids know no fear. Uncle Sam blew it.
These kids know right from wrong and still they committed this crime. Need to apply the harsh punishment possible, they deserve it!
