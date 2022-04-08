ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Vance by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 611 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Harnett FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Nash and Wake. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Lillington, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Zebulon, Angier, Bailey, Knightdale, Wendell, Coats, and Spring Hope. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fillmore, Polk, Thayer, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fillmore; Polk; Thayer; York Red Flag Warning Expires This Evening, Red Flag Warning in Effect for Monday, and a Fire Weather Watch is in Effect on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 019, 049, 064, 077 AND 087 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...On Monday, south winds 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-18 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks Red Flag Warning Expires This Evening, Red Flag Warning in Effect for Monday, and a Fire Weather Watch is in Effect on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...On Monday, south winds 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW 1000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 1000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory below 1000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and Monday morning.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Clay, Hamilton, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hamilton; Nuckolls; Webster Red Flag Warning Expires This Evening, Red Flag Warning in Effect for Monday, and a Fire Weather Watch is in Effect on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 063, 075, 076, 085 AND 086 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 063, 075, 076, 085 AND 086 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...On Monday, south winds 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 029, 041, AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...Noon through 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower to upper 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. An abrupt wind shift to the northwest is expected early Tuesday evening as a cold front moves through.
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and the eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, southeastern and east central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EMANUEL...NORTHERN TOOMBS...CENTRAL TELFAIR...TREUTLEN JOHNSON...CENTRAL WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waynesboro to near Canoochee to near Higgston, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, McRae, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Wrightsville, Vidalia, Wadley, Twin City, Glenwood, Adrian, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Summertown and Alston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. .The rainfall today has been lower and further west than expected. This has delayed most of the expected river rises. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 21.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks Red Flag Warning Expires This Evening, Red Flag Warning in Effect for Monday, and a Fire Weather Watch is in Effect on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...On Monday, south winds 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS

