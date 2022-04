The initial incident began at approximately 2:15 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022 after 911 received a call regarding two occupants of a boat that was taking on water. The vessel was located up against a seawall on the north end of Lake Seminole. The occupants were not in any distress and were transported safety back to the boat ramp at Lake Seminole Park by a boat provided by Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue. The two rescued occupants were identified as 39-year-old Shawn Thomas and 37-year-old Alexandra Dumervil.

