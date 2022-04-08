$5M-winning scratch-off sold in the Midstate

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket has been sold at Herr Quick Shop in Susquehanna Township. The shop has received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The store owner said that so far the winner has not come forward. But this is the biggest payout the store has seen, and he reminds everyone you have to play to win.

“We see small winners. I saw $50,000 or $70,000 or $500,000 and this is the biggest winner we ever had so we are very happy,” store owner Al Patel said.

The $5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. To learn more about the game visit Pennsylvania Lottery’s website by clicking here .

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com . The winner of the ticket should immediately sign the back and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

