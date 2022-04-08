ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers find microplastics deep in the lungs of living people for the first time

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

For the first time, scientists have found microplastics in the lungs of living people.

The research , which was accepted into the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment March 25 , underlines the "mounting concern" around the reach of microplastics worldwide – and growing health consequences.

Microplastics – consisting of any type of plastic less than five millimeters long – can now be found anywhere from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans. These tiny particles of waste also enter the body through the food, drink and the air we breath.

Last month, another study detected microplastics in human blood for the first time. And previous research has suggested that we inhale and ingest about 2,000 microplastics each week, an amount equal to the weight of one credit card.

It's arguably not surprising that microplastics have made their way into human lungs, but the researchers note that the size and depth of the particles was unexpected.

Dr. Laura Sadofsky, a senior lecturer in respiratory medicine at Hull York Medical School in England and the paper's lead author, said in a press release that the team, "did not expect to find the highest number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the sizes we found."

“It is surprising as the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs and we would have expected particles of these sizes to be filtered out or trapped before getting this deep," Sadofsky continued. Researchers hope these findings can help determine health impacts in the future.

For the study, the researchers collected samples taken from lung tissue removed from patients undergoing surgery. Microplastics were found in 11 out of a total of 13 cases –with the most abundant particles being polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), often used in plastic packaging and bottles, respectively.

While this research marks the first time that microplastics have been detected in the lungs of living people, Sadofsky also noted that previous studies have similarly found plastic particles in human cadaver autopsy samples.

Powerful magnification allowed researchers to count and identify microplastic beads and fragments that were collected in 11 western national parks and wilderness areas over 14 months of sampling. Janice Brahney, Utah State University

The long-term health consequences for microplastic pollution still remains largely unknown. But, in terms of human health, previous research has suggested links to cell damage , oxidative stress , reproductive harm and obesity .

As plastic production continues to increase, experts stress that microplastic pollution is a problem that's not going away anytime soon.

"We need to hurry up and invest in the research to be able to understand what threats plastics pose to human health," Jo Royle, CEO of Common Seas, an organization targeting plastic pollution in the ocean, previously told USA TODAY .

Contributing: Mike Snider, Doyle Rice, USA TODAY.

Follow Wyatte Grantham-Philips on Twitter: @wyatte_gp .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Researchers find microplastics deep in the lungs of living people for the first time

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

