Albuquerque, NM

Police search for four people accused of robbing smoke shop

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public for help identifying four people who robbed a smoke shop. Crime Stoppers says it happened in January at the Just Urban Smoke Shop on San Mateo and Mountain.

Three men and one woman are accused of robbing the store at gunpoint. They fled the area in a gray Ford Explorer with a Nebraska license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

April Armijo
2d ago

In January 🤔.....But how convenient were hearing about it now.... just days after they legalize it recreationally!!

#COWBOYS4LIFE!!
2d ago

in January it was still only for medical use.. so yea they might have got some money and weed too, nothing like it would have been if it were say April 1st or 2nd .. just saying , be blessed..

