Police search for four people accused of robbing smoke shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public for help identifying four people who robbed a smoke shop. Crime Stoppers says it happened in January at the Just Urban Smoke Shop on San Mateo and Mountain.

Three men and one woman are accused of robbing the store at gunpoint. They fled the area in a gray Ford Explorer with a Nebraska license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

