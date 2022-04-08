Police search for four people accused of robbing smoke shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public for help identifying four people who robbed a smoke shop. Crime Stoppers says it happened in January at the Just Urban Smoke Shop on San Mateo and Mountain.
Three men and one woman are accused of robbing the store at gunpoint. They fled the area in a gray Ford Explorer with a Nebraska license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 5