Grover Beach, CA

Fire crews contain Grover Beach house fire, no injuries reported

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Fire crews contained a fire that broke out in a Grover Beach home Friday morning.

The fire was initially reported at about 6:20 a.m. at 1043 Baden Ave.

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman told KSBY that the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin and did not spread to the attic of the home.

The residents of the home had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

