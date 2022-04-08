ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio collecting personal protective gear for Ukraine civilians

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwvvt_0f3NiAJB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety is collecting law enforcement personal protective gear that it will send to Ukraine.

In March, DeWine asked local and state law enforcement agencies to provide information on the amount of surplus or expired, but still functional, personal protective gear, that could be donated to Ukraine civilian territorial defense.

Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

“As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, citizens are stepping up to defend their country with little more protection than the clothes on their backs, and I am grateful to the Ohio law enforcement agencies that didn’t hesitate to offer their unneeded gear,” stated DeWine in a release, Friday. “This is Ohio’s opportunity to provide civilian humanitarian aid to help the innocent Ukrainians who are voluntarily putting their lives at risk on the front lines. If any other law enforcement agencies have unneeded protective gear, there is still time to take part in this important statewide donation effort.”

So far, the state has collected approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates that will be delivered to Fund to Aid Ukraine, a non-profit organization based in Parma that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Any law enforcement agencies that did not respond to DeWine’s initial inventory request, but would like to donate unneeded personal protective gear, can contact their nearest OSHP post for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

Russia attacks theatre sheltering civilians, Ukraine says

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of bombing a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that between 1,000 and 1,200 people had sought refuge in the building. While the number of casualties is unclear, a local MP said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Fox47News

UN plans to send protective gear to journalists in Ukraine

A United Nations agency is planning to send protective gear to journalists in Ukraine. UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, said it will send body armor and helmets. The UN recently approved emergency measures that included sending body armor to journalists and helping displaced journalists to continue working. This is...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Wcmh#Ukrainians#Fund To Aid Ukraine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy